Jack in the Box Is Offering 24 Days of Cheap & Free Food for the Holidays

This week, Burger King is kicking off its holiday celebration with its "12 Days of App Deals" promotion. And while that's all good and great, Jack in the Box just said hold my beer. The fast food chain—touted for its expansive menu of late-night munchies—is hosting a 24-day deal of its own.

24 Days of Jackmas kicked off last week (on December 1, to be exact) and will continue to serve up freebies and discounts through December 24. Christmas Eve curly fries, anyone?? The lineup includes deals in honor of Iced Coffee Mondays, Taco Tuesdays, Sweet Treat Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Fry-days, Limited Edition Saturdays, and Savings Sundays—but exclusively for Jack Pack members.

This year's promotion is also a step up from December '21 when—like Burger King—the chain served up just 12 days of deals. Thank god for growth, am I right? Now, as we mentioned, to snag those deals you need to download the Jack in the Box official app and sign up for the loyalty program.

While we don't have the official lineup (you can check the deals each day in your app), here's a hint into what you can expect: tacos, curly fries, Jumbo Jacks, and more. Plus, once you start earning points, you can cash those in, in the new year.