Jack in the Box Unveils Its 'Basic Witch Shake' with Pumpkin Spice & Oreo Pieces

The Pumpkin Spice Latte's "basic" reputation may have a negative connotation, but Jack in the Box is leaning into it nonetheless. After all, basic means mainstream, and mainstream is just something widely beloved. Where's the problem?

The fast food chain is ringing in the fall season with the introduction of its pumpkin spice Oreo-flavored Basic Witch Shake. The menu debut, which hits stores next month, features creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Oreo cookie pieces and pumpkin spice flavoring and is topped with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry.

"Our dearest basic witches, it's your time to shine. Romanticize your life by walking around the fall-est looking park you can find, playing that 10 min long song that will get you in your autumn feels, wearing your favorite fluffy socks as you put on some red lipstick, and plan your next rewatch of your comfort show," a representative for Jack in the Box told Thrillist. "Bonus points if it's 11:11 and you get to make a wish. Extra bonus points if that wish is a Jack in the Box Basic Witch Shake."

The Basic Witch Shake is joining menus from October 3 through November 20. You can snag a regular for $4.69, while the large will run you $5.19.

To celebrate the debut (as if we need any other incentive than the Oreo and pumpkin spice combo), Jack in the Box is giving away free five-piece Churros with a purchase of the shake. Just use code ACTUALLYFALL.