Jack in the Box Brings Back Its BBQ Double Bacon Cheeseburger

Some of life’s greatest offerings are fleeting by nature, like beautiful sunsets, great flight deals, and the beloved BBQ Double Bacon Cheeseburger at Jack in the Box. The stacked burger was first introduced in 2019, and after a brief appearance, it was taken off the menu, never to be seen again. Until now, that is.

For those unfamiliar, the burger is a maximized meat experience with two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and crispy fried onion rings all nestled between two toasted buns and slathered in BBQ sauce. There is a triple patty version of the burger available as well, in case you want to push your limits.

The return of the burger is part of a slate of exciting new offerings from Jack in the Box. If you’re looking for a meaty morning sandwich, there’s the new double meat Breakfast Croissant Sandwich. Want an even meatier meal? The Quad Bacon Cheesy Jack offers four beef patties, four slices of cheese, bacon, and bacon mayo. And if you want to round out your BBQ Double Bacon Cheeseburger order with something sweet, add the Chocolate Croissant Bites, which are filled with gooey Hershey’s chocolate.