Jack in the Box Clucks Its Way Into the Conversation with New Chicken Sandwiches

If you aren't familiar with fast-food's chicken sandwich war by now, you've been living under a truly enormous boulder. To quickly review: Popeyes announces a new chicken sandwich in 2019, people go berserk, it becomes the hottest menu item in recent history, other fast food chains fight to stay relevant, any restaurant that didn't previously sell chicken sandwiches realizes they probably should start selling chicken sandwiches, and a new age of fried chicken begins.

Since the Popeyes frenzy, tons of fast-food restaurants have worked on their chicken sandwich game with hopes of sparking similar buzz. It's like The Oprah Winfrey Show: McDonald's gets a new chicken sandwich, Wendy's gets a new chicken sandwich, KFC gets a new chicken sandwich, Church's Chicken gets a new chicken sandwich—you get the point.

All this to say, it's Jack in the Box's time to shine.

The San Diego-based chain just released the Cluck Sandwich and the Cluck Deluxe.

The Cluck Sandwich comes with a crispy chicken fillet, pickles, and "mystery" sauce piled onto a warm brioche bun. According to the company, it boasts a crunch in every bite.

While the classic Cluck looks almost identical to its competitors, the Cluck Deluxe takes things a step further. It's stuffed with a crispy chicken fillet, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, guacamole, and mayonnaise.

The two Cluck varieties have a high standard to meet, but there's no denying that Jack in the Box needed a menu expansion like this. We'll be keeping an eye on Twitter to see what Popeyes has to say.