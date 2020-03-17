St. Patrick's Day means a little something different to everyone. Maybe you devote the day to baking Irish Soda Bread and singing The Dubliners' greatest hits to an audience of one (your dog), or maybe all your celebration needs is a decent stock of green beer. But however you choose to spend March 17, one thing's given: you'll need food.
No shade to corned beef and cabbage, but if you're looking for something different, Jack in the Box is offering 20% off all mobile orders this week. Curly fries and cheeseburgers might not seem like the most traditional St. Paddy's feast, but who cares. From now through March 20, score the discount on your entire order with no minimum purchase required. The deal is valid at all participating locations through Friday.
It's important to note that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, all Jack in the Box dining rooms have closed in response. The company released the following message to customers:
"We have been closely monitoring the evolving status of COVID-19 in the U.S. and globally over the last month. Effective today, we have temporarily closed all of our Jack in the Box dining-room services until further notice. The health and safety of our customers, employees, and communities is our number one priority and we will continue to provide drive-thru, delivery, and mobile order pick-up."
