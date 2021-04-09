Jack in the Box Debuts New Mac & Cheese Bites

It is with great pleasure that we inform you of Jack in the Box's latest home run, a warm and cheesy side dish for people of all ages. They're called—wait for it—Mac & Cheese Bites, and they're a perfect characterization of the American palate.

If you're versed in bar food, you are probably plenty familiar with the concept. Imagine small nuggets of Kraft mac 'n cheese, in all their gooey glory, encased in a greasy fried shell.

Jack's Mac & Cheese Bites are exactly what you'd expect, available in two sizes. The Mini Munchies size comes with six Mac & Cheese Bites and buttermilk ranch for dipping. The Mega Munchies option comes with double the bites and double the ranch.

If you're feeling wild, you can also order a Mini Munchies variety pack that includes three mac bites, curly fries, traditional fries, and of course, buttermilk ranch.

Supposedly, the Mac & Cheese Bites will only be on menus for a limited time, which is disappointing to hear considering the chain has been building up anticipation for the treat since it started testing them in select locations last spring. That said, at least you'll have access to them for now, so don't take that luxury for granted.