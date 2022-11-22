Jack in the Box's Massive New BOGO Deal Features 4 Fan-Favorite Sides

The latest deal from Jack in the Box is a holiday feast all its own. The $10 Fan Favs Box includes four beloved Jack in the Box classic sides. In celebration of Thanksgiving Eve, the fast food chain is offering a buy-a-box, get-one-free deal via the Jack in the Box app from November 23 to November 25.

So what's included? Well, tucked away in each Fan Favs box you'll find 13 tiny tacos, five mini churros, eight onion rings, and a hoard of curly fries. Condiment lovers don't fret, the box also includes a side of buttermilk ranch and creamy avocado dip.

The Fan Favs box is available at participating locations nationwide and you can grab an additional 20% off your order if you sign up for the Jack Pack rewards program.