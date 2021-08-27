Jack in the Box Will Give You a Free Burger or Curly Fries This Weekend

Jack in the Box only recently launched a loyalty program, catching up to launches from other fast food chains over the last couple of years. With Wendy's and McDonald's in the game now, it's almost expected at this point.

To lure you into its new program, Jack in the Box has announced its biggest member incentive since the program started. From August 27 to August 29, new and existing users will automatically get 40 loyalty points dropped into their account. Just use the offer code "JACKPACK21."

That sounds a bit confusing, but 40 points is enough to get you anything off the first level of the app's rewards. That includes a free Jumbo Jack or large order of Curly Fries when you make any other purchase. As a bonus, if you're a new user, you'll get 25% off your first in-app order.

Outside of the promotion, Jack in the Box lovers (that soft serve is A+) get a point for every dollar spent through the mobile app. So, 40 points is nothing to sniff at. You can use it to grab a freebie or stash it to build toward a bigger redemption.