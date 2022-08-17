You Can Get Free Egg Rolls at Jack in the Box This Weekend

National Potato Day is coming up—August 19, to be exact—but with a nationwide shortage threatening our access, Jack in the Box is celebrating the food holiday with something other than fries.

Now before you get too disappointed, here's the good news: in an effort to protect our beloved spuds, Jack in the Box is giving away free egg rolls instead. Between August 19 and August 21, you can snag one free egg roll with any in-app purchase.

"As much as we love free fries, this shortage isn't small, so let's focus on our other menu stars who deserve to be the main character for a day," the fast food chain said in a statement to Thrillist.

Jack in the Box's egg rolls—which, ICYMI, are now 50% bigger—are filled with diced pork, cabbage, celery, carrots, onions, and spices. They're also served with sweet and sour dipping sauce for a boost of flavor.

And hey, if you're really craving those Jack in the Box curly fries (can't blame you), you can still get them. Why not even make it your mandatory in-app purchase? Just don't tell the chain I'm part of the shortage problem...