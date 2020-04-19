Jack in the Box Is Giving Out Tons of Free Food All Week
You get free tacos, egg rolls, chicken nuggets, shakes, and more.
We're all spending our time in relative isolation differently. Maybe you're baking 12 loaves of banana bread a week or devoting your hours to learning a spirited (albeit subpar) rendition of "Happy Birthday" on the piano. But whether your social distancing hobbies include one or none of the above, it doesn't matter. One thing remains all the same: we gotta eat.
For the next week, Jack in the Box has us covered on that front. Kicking off Monday, April 20, and running through Friday, April 26, the West Coast-born fast food chain is delivering with new deals every day in honor of customer appreciation week. And while the exact schedule is remaining under wraps, know this: you can get free tacos, egg rolls, and more Monday through Sunday.
Of course, there is a caveat. You can't just roll up and claim the freebies. The deal's only valid with a purchase through the chain's mobile app. But let's get real, you'll at the very least need a side of curly fries. Hitting that order requirement is hardly a challenge.
The full week of food deals were introduced as part of the company's ongoing social distancing campaign, #StayintheBox. The chain is encouraging customers to help flatten the curve by offering meal bundles and free delivery with Postmates, UberEats, GrubHub, and DoorDash, as well.
"Now more than ever, our fans are relying on us to understand their needs," SVP, Chief Brand and Experience Officer Adrienne Ingoldt said in a statement to Thrillist. “We know our fans are now looking for ways to enjoy our food at home. Even though it might be different from their traditional routine, we want to stand beside them and provide moments of comfort. We will continue to show them we care, that we’re listening and we are all in this together.”
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.