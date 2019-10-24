Jack in the Box Is Giving Out Free Burgers on Friday. Here's How to Get One.

There's a holiday for everything. Trust us, we've covered 'em all. But on Friday, Jack in the Box is celebrating an entire category of grub with free Jumbo Jack burgers.
In honor of National Greasy Food Day -- yes, that's a nationally recognized "food holiday" that happens every October 25 -- you can score the fast food favorite for free under one condition: you have to order a large drink. So while you will have to buy something, a free cheeseburger is worth springing for the extra $2.09.
You'll also have to provide a coupon in order to snag the freebie, which you can only find by downloading and signing up for the chain's email club, according to Chew Boom. It's free and easy to join, etc., etc., so you really have no excuse not to. Unless you hate greasy meat and cheese and happiness and not spending money.
The burger in question is a chain classic. Its 100% beef patty is topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles, chopped onions, mayo, sandwiched on a buttery bakery bun.
But look, I get it. Maybe you're a vegetarian or not in the burger mood. That doesn't mean you don't you don't deserve free food. So lucky you, Taco Bell also has a deal. On Wednesday, October 30, the Mexican-inspired chain is hosting its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" giveaway and all you have to do is show up.
Personally, I'm hitting both.
h/t Chew Boom
