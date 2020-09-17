Jack in the Box Is Giving Out Free Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. No, not the holidays. National Cheeseburger Day is Friday, September 18, and Jack in the Box wants to help folks celebrate with free cheeseburgers.

The fast food chain is serving up free Jumbo Jack cheeseburgers with any purchase through its mobile app, according to a spokesperson. This deal is good from September 18 through September 20, so no need to rush out to get yours… though we wouldn’t blame you if you did. All you have to do is order something on the Jack in the Box mobile app and you’ll get a Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger for free. Order fries? Boom! A free cheeseburger to go with ‘em.

A Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger is, of course, a pure beef patty with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, chopped onions, mayonnaise, and ketchup. It comes between two perfectly buttery baked buns. It’s everything you want for National Cheeseburger Day.

The only thing better than a cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day is a free cheeseburger. You know what to do.