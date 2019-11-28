Get a Free Chicken Sandwich From Jack in the Box & See If It's as Good as Popeyes

It feels like we're in year nine of Popeyes fried chicken sandwich mania.
Now that you've had that game-changer about 15 times, you might actually wonder if it's better than other chicken sandwiches. Sure, Chick-fil-A has been the most debated contender (even if it wound up fourth on this ranking), but you probably want to work your way through Shake Shack, McDonald's, and other also-rans. Jack in the Box is making it easy for you to try Jack's Spicy Chicken Sandwich. It's offering a free one from November 29 through December 2.
From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, make any purchase and you'll get hooked up with a free Jack's Spicy. You just have to be signed up for the chain's eClub or its text subscription service to get your sandwich on the house, er, the Box.
It's far from the only food deal available on Black Friday (or Cyber Monday), but if you actually want to try other chicken sandwiches, you can cross one off your to-do list, and that'll make you really feel pretty damn productive. Good job! Look at you go!
This Is NYC's First All Japanese Food Hall
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.