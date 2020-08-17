You Can Get Free Tacos at Jack in the Box All Week
You like tacos. You love free tacos.
It didn't take top honors as the best fast food taco in fast food at the 2020 Fasties, but there's still a lot of love in the universe (and in Kat Thompson's ranking) for the Jack in the Box Taco. Lucky you, you can snag some free ones this week.
The offer is available exclusively through the chain's mobile app. They will hook you up with two free Jack in the Box Tacos (that's one order, they come as a pair) all week. All you have to do is place an order, any order. So, you can order a drink and boom, free tacos. If you're dropping through the drive-thru to grab the new Spicy Chicken Tenders, you can drop a couple of free tacos onto that order. If you're getting a full meal, might as well throw in a couple of tacos.
The offer is available through August 24 and can only be used once. It's one of a handful of offers you'll find inside the app, including a coupon for 15% off your entire order, one that sends you on your way with a free medium order of fries, and another that will land you a $1 chicken sandwich. Work that app.
