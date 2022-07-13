Jack in the Box Has 2 for $2 Fries Today for National French Fries Day

Jack in the Box wants you to have the best National French Fries Day ever, and to assist, the chain is offering a good deal on its hot and crispy fries. On Wednesday, July 13, you can get two orders of fries for just $2 through the Jack in the Box mobile app.

By ordering through the app, you’ll get two orders of medium fries for two bucks. Just keep in mind that you'll be limited to one deal per order. You can find the offer on the deals page of the app. Participation may vary depending on the Jack in the Box location.

Don’t have the app yet? You can download the it in the App Store or through Google Play. Find the nearest Jack in the Box location through the Jack in the Box website. With the app in your phone and the location in your GPS, you’ll have everything you need to get this awesome two for $2 deal.

Looking for more ways to celebrate National French Fries Day? Thrillist has you covered with a guide on where to get cheap and free fries for the occasion.