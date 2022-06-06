Jack in the Box Is Releasing a Girl Scouts Cookie-Flavored Shake
You can also get a new bacon-stacked cheeseburger in triple or even quad sizes.
Last summer, Girl Scouts introduced a new flavor to compete with standing favorites Thin Mints and Tagalongs. The result was a caramel brownie cookie with a chocolate drizzle and pinch of salt dubbed Adventurefuls.
While I don't think you need us to tell you it was a winning result, here's some news: Jack in the Box is now taking that very cookie and blending it into an indulgent new shake, Brand Eating reports.
The Girl Scouts Adventurefuls Caramel Brownie Shake features vanilla ice cream with brownie pieces, caramel syrup, whipped cream, and a Girl Scouts Adventurefuls cookie to top it off. The best part? It's already joining menus nationwide. According to the outlet, the shake will run you $5.50 for a regular and $7 for a large, though prices vary by location.
It's also not the only menu innovation Jack in the Box has dreamt up recently. The purveyor of late-night eats released its all-new Double Bacon Cheesy Jack with the Adventurefuls Shake, according to Fast Food Post. The burger, which is available in triple and even quad sizes, features seasoned, 100% beef patties topped with two types of bacon (crumbles and a creamy bacon mayo) and two kinds of cheese (cheddar cheese sauce and a Swiss-style cheese) on a toasted bun.
You can purchase the Double Bacon Cheesy Jack à la carte for $3.99 or as part of a combo with fries and a drink for $5.99.