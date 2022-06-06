Jack in the Box Is Releasing a Girl Scouts Cookie-Flavored Shake

Last summer, Girl Scouts introduced a new flavor to compete with standing favorites Thin Mints and Tagalongs. The result was a caramel brownie cookie with a chocolate drizzle and pinch of salt dubbed Adventurefuls.

While I don't think you need us to tell you it was a winning result, here's some news: Jack in the Box is now taking that very cookie and blending it into an indulgent new shake, Brand Eating reports.

The Girl Scouts Adventurefuls Caramel Brownie Shake features vanilla ice cream with brownie pieces, caramel syrup, whipped cream, and a Girl Scouts Adventurefuls cookie to top it off. The best part? It's already joining menus nationwide. According to the outlet, the shake will run you $5.50 for a regular and $7 for a large, though prices vary by location.