Jack in the Box Launches New Bacon Loaded Sandwiches

Jack in the Box has added a few new menu items that promise to satiate all of the bacon lovers out there. And even better, the new items allow you to double down on your meat intake for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Yum.

You can now order the Double Bacon Breakfast Sandwich or the Stacked Bacon Breakfast Sandwich to start your day. The double bacon sandwich comes with a fried egg cooked in bacon crumbles, American cheese, and bacon strips, all stuffed into a buttery bun. The stacked bacon sandwich has not one but two fried eggs, both filled with bacon crumbles, American and Swiss cheese, and bacon strips similarly stuffed into a buttery bun. Maybe I am behind on the times, but putting bacon crumbles into the egg feels genuinely innovative, and I will be stealing that idea.

For lunch and dinner, there is the Cheddar Loaded Cheeseburger, which includes a beef patty covered with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar ranch sauce, on a cheddar cheese bun. If that's not enough, you can get the Bacon Cheddar Loaded Double Cheeseburger, which includes two beef patties covered in melted cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked back, fresh lettuce and tomato, and cheddar ranch sauce, all folded into a cheddar ranch bun.

If none of these options are to your liking, the Jack in the Box's Monster Tacos are also back on the menu, and there are BBQ Cluck Sandwiches for those who aren't the biggest fans of beef. But don't dawdle. None of these menu items are permanent.