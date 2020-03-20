Jack in the Box Taking 25% off All Orders as Thanks to Everyone Trying Their Best

Chipotle, KFC, and Burger King (along with several other popular chains) recently gave us gentle pats on the back by announcing that deliveries will be free for the time being. But now, Jack in the Box is swooping in with a big ol' sentimental bear hug, by offering 25% off all mobile orders as thanks to the people out there trying their best.
Jack in the Box would cry at your wedding. It loves you/is very proud of you, and announced that it's thanking you and your community members by offering a 25% discount for entire orders made via the Jack in the Box mobile app.
The American fast-food restaurant is currently running a social distancing delivery system (don't forget to tip your delivery person well!), which involves the aforementioned app, as well as a contactless drive-thru experience.
"We want to send a note to say 'thank you,'" Jack in the Box wrote in a statement. "Whether you're at home with your kids, working 29-hour shifts at the hospital or restocking shelves as quickly as possible, everyone deserves a little help."
We're not crying, you're crying, and getting into your car to pick up a spicy chicken sandwich and curly fry combination, a true labor of corporate love.
