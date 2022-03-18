Jack in the Box Is Serving These Huge Boxes of Curly Fries and Tiny Tacos

March Madness has officially begun, and whether you're watching every game or enjoying the perks of the tournament from the sidelines, Jack in the Box has a huge, new menu item that will make the season even better. It's dubbed the Munchie Madness Snacking Box, and if the press photos are to be believed, it lives up to its name.

The Munchies Madness Snacking Box comes with an unspecified—yet plentiful—number of the chain's wildly popular Tiny Tacos, a heaping pile of curly fries, plus two Hot Sauces, two Ranch, and two Avocado Lime dipping sauces. We counted at least 30 Tiny Tacos in the above photo, but we also reached out to Jack in the Box for the exact quantity. We'll update this story if they provide us an answer.

All that food is loaded into a box seemingly designed to double as a convenient serving platter. It’s probably enough food to last your entire watch party, and it's priced at $15, according to a spokesperson.

The Munchie Madness Snacking Box will be available at participating Jack in the Box locations via in-restaurant/drive-thru orders, its mobile app, and delivery apps. Make sure to seek one out soon, though, as it's not likely to be on the menu after the NCAA champions are declared. To find your local Jack in the Box, use the chain’s locator.