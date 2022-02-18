A Tiny Review of Jack in the Box's New Nacho Tiny Tacos

Look at all that nacho cheese dust. | Photo by Tony Merevick for Thrillist

Jack in the Box's new Nacho Tiny Tacos are indeed tiny—roughly 60% the length of a typical hard shell taco (we measured!). So, it seems only fitting that we condense our usual fast food review format, accordingly. Just for fun.

The chain started serving Nacho Tiny Tacos (priced around $3.50 for 15 pieces) earlier this month, billing them as a cheesy upgrade to its longtime Tiny Tacos offering. The difference? They sport a handsome, orange coating of nacho cheese dust, and come served with a side of ranch. You can also order them in the form of Bacon Loaded Nacho Tiny Tacos (around $4.50), which come further dressed with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch, and Spicy Good Good sauce. We, of course, tried both versions.

Nacho Tiny Tacos Review

Here's what we thought about them, in five easily digestible morsels: