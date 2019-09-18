Jack in the Box Is Giving Out Free Burgers Today for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day falls on Wednesday, September 18, which means you just got the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a cheeseburger. An even better reason? Getting said cheeseburger for free.
Jack in the Box is giving away free burgers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day at locations all across the country (some might now be in on the deal, so maybe call ahead before you go). You can choose from over 10 different burgers to dive into on this riveting food holiday, while remembering all the spectacular burgers you've enjoyed in years past.
To get this deal, you must have Jack in the Box's app. The coupon can be found within the mobile app, and requires any app purchase (so, yes, you should definitely get some curly fries to accompany your cheeseburger). The offer is valid only on National Cheeseburger Day, so be sure tap in on the right day to pig out.
And if you're not feeling cheeseburgers, maybe Jack in the Box's absurdly large chicken sandwich will suffice?
