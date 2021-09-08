Jack in the Box Introduces New BBQ Cluck Sandwiches

Jack in the Box wants to put the chicken sandwich wars behind us, by declaring itself the winner. We have our own thoughts on the matter, however. Rankings notwithstanding, Jack in the Box has added new chicken sandwiches to its roster.

The new BBQ Cluck Sandwich has a 100% white meat chicken fillet fried to crisp perfection and topped with crinkle-cut pickles and BBQ sauce. All of that is placed between a lightly toasted brioche bun. Meanwhile, the BBQ Cluck Deluxe Sandwich has the same fried chicken, topped with panko onion rings, melted American cheese, crispy bacon, and BBQ sauce.

“The BBQ Cluck Sandwich keeps the classic 100% all-white meat chicken fillet you love but is now bigger, crispier, and better than ever,” a representative from Jack in the Box told Thrillist.

If you aren’t a fan of BBQ sauce, have no worries. The chain is also bringing back the original Cluck Sandwich, which has the crinkle-cut pickles and signature Mystery Sauce, on a brioche bun just like the BBQ sandwiches. You can find all three chicken sandwiches at Jack in the Box locations nationwide.