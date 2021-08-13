Jack in the Box's New Breakfast Sandwich Is a Big Stack of Meats

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and chances are you could benefit from getting a bit more protein in there. Maybe even 38 whole grams of it. Here to meet those exact needs, is Jack in the Box ’s new Stacked Croissant breakfast sandwich. The entree features two slices of ham, two sausage patties, and two eggs . Damn.

It's a lot to process, so let’s break down this very large delight from the bottom up. First, there's a croissant base, then a slice of American cheese, then a grilled sausage patty, then a fried egg, all of which is repeated once more and topped off with another flaky croissant. Going for $4.99, the real obstacle here will be figuring out how to fit all of this meat into your mouth at once.

Hurry to the nearest Jack in the Box, because this sandwich isn’t promised to be offered for long. And you know what? Maybe that's a good thing. As they say, everything's in moderation, right?