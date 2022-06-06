Jack in the Box Is Offering Fans a New Chicken Sandwich

Jack in the Box just added a new chicken sandwich to its already stacked roster of sandwiches. But unlike the two fried chicken sandwiches the chain added to its menu in December, fans can look forward to a little less of a crispy, fried crunch with the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

The new sandwich features a hunk of grilled 100 percent all-white-meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and Good Good Sauce, all on top of Jack in the Box's signature sourdough bun.

Although prices may vary on the new sandwich, some locations offer it for about $6.98. If you're interested in getting the new Grilled Chicken Sandwich, now would be your time to grab one. The sandwich will only be available at participating locations for a limited time.