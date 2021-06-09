Jack in the Box Just Added 4 Exciting New Additions to Its Menu

Jack in the Box has a little something for everyone on its menu, from burgers and fries to tacos, salads, breakfast foods, and desserts. The all-encompassing eatery just added four new items to its already extensive menu offerings: Two varieties of their new Roost Fries, a new Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack burger, and Chocolate Croissant Bites.

Customers can order up Roost Fries as a full meal or as a side. The loaded fries come in two varieties: Classic and spicy. Classing Roost Fries are made by taking a bed of Jack in the Box's signature French fries and piling them high with pieces of crispy chicken, cheddar cheese sauce, and shredded cheddar cheese, topped with a healthy drizzle of Roost Sauce. Spicy Roost Fries are essentially the same, but with a major kick thanks to sliced jalapeños and a drizzle of spicy mystery sauce.

Jack in the Box's new Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack is the latest addition to the fast food chain's already massive burger lineup. It's made with three beef burger patties, three different kinds of cheese, and three kinds of bacon. If that's not enough for you, you can order up a Quad Bacon Cheesy Jack, which is more or less the same but made with four beef patties, four slices of cheese, bacon mayo, and bacon strips and bits. Both burgers are available by themselves or as part of a combo meal.

For dessert, Jack in the Box is now serving up new Chocolate Croissant Bites made with Hershey's chocolate and served up warm and melty.

All of these new menu items are available for a limited time only. It's unclear when they're leaving the menu, but we suggest you don't wait too long to try them out. You never know how long it'll be until they bring them back. Remember how long Jack fans had to wait for Popcorn Chicken to return?

