Jack in the Box Releases 2 New Varieties of Tiny Tacos

Jack in the Box is adding to its already popular Tiny Tacos menu lineup with two new options that are sure to please the nacho fans out there.

The Nacho Tiny Tacos are an upgrade to the chain's signature Tiny Tacos. The little tacos are covered in nacho cheese seasoning and served with a dipping cup of ranch sauce. You can get a 15-piece order of Nacho Tiny Tacos for around $3.50, though the price may differ based on your location.

The Bacon Loaded Nacho Tiny Tacos are filled with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, ranch, and Spicy Good Sauce. Anyone familiar with Jack in the Box knows that when the chain promises a bacon-loaded menu item, it delivers. Just take the Bacon Loaded Sandwiches as an example. The Bacon Loaded Nacho Tiny Tacos have a suggested price of $4.50, though that's subject to change depending on where you live.

Early reviews for the new menu items are already looking very positive. Check your local Jack in the Box menu to see if the items are available near you.