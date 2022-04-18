Jack in the Box Is Making a Limited Edition Pineapple Express Shake for 4/20

Jack in the Box is big on its shakes right now. It spent some time trolling the oft-broken McFlurry machines at McDonald's. (At least, at this point, that's the reputation those machines have.) Now, Jack in the Box is bringing shakes into its 4/20 promotion.

The chain is making a Pineapple Express Shake that will only hang around the menu for a little bit. Despite the name, Seth Rogen isn't involved. Still, the 4/20 connection isn't hazy. It's named after a weed strain that has a famous stoner movie with the same name. If that isn't enough, it's available for $4.20 on 4/20. The weed connection is not subtle.

It's not just the Pineapple Express, however. All Jack in the Box shakes will carry that holiday pricing. If you get the Pineapple Express, however, Jack in the Box will plant a tree for you. To connect trees to weed and maybe subtly acknowledge Earth Month, it is planting a tree for every Pineapple Express Shake sold on April 20.

This is far from the first year it has happened, but fast food has really embraced the weed holiday. Jack in the Box isn't breaking the mold.