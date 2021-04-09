Popcorn Chicken Returns to Jack in the Box

The so-called chicken wars are a fun way to talk about food, and an excuse to try both obvious fast food chicken additions, and outliers like Taco Bell and Sweetgreen’s contributions. It’s an amusing little what-will-they-think-of-next type game. And the geniuses at Jack in the Box thought to make its latest offering mini.

Popcorn chicken is back at the Jack. It is available in both classic and spicy varieties, but, alas, only for a little while, according to Chew Boom. In happier news, it’s also being sold in a few different combinations, according to the outlet.

True devotees can get Jack in the Box’s popcorn chicken in a combo that includes a 50/50 blend of classic and spicy, plus fries, and a drink. Dabblers can order one or the other, sans side or beverage.

Popcorn chicken in both forms is available at participating Jack in the Box locations nationwide.