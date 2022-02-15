Jack in the Box Brings Back a Favorite & Adds a New Sandwich to Its Menu

Jack in the Box wants to add some cheesy, meaty sandwich goodness to your winter with two sandwiches. The fast food chain is bringing back its Sourdough Patty Melt and debuting the new Bacon Double Sourdough Patty Melt.

The Bacon Double Sourdough Patty Melt has two beef patties topped with melted American and Swiss-style cheeses, grilled onions, and hickory-smoked bacon sandwiched between the Jack in the Box's signature toasted sourdough rounds. And returning is the Sourdough Patty Melt, which features a grilled beef patty layered with melted American and Swiss-style cheeses and grilled onions between the same toasted sourdough rounds.

The melts, which aren't the only new menu items added to the roster this month, are available at participating locations but won't be available forever. Fans can get the Bacon Double Sourdough Patty Melt as part of a combo meal with small fries and a small drink for a suggested price of $7.49. The Sourdough Patty Melt can be ordered as a combo meal that includes small fries and a small drink for $4.99.