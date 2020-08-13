Jack in the Box Is Bringing Spicy Chicken Back

There's nothing that gets fans of a fast food chain excited like an announcement of spicy chicken. Burger King and Wendy's spicy nuggets get people riled up. Popeye's Chicken Sandwich was all anyone would talk about on Twitter for a month last year. (And the spicy version of that sandwich is obviously the superior edition.) Spicy chicken is basically the best thing that isn't already on the menu at most places.

Jack in the Box is joining the fun. It's bringing back its Spicy Chicken Strips, and it's the last time we're going to phrase it that way (probably). On August 13, the chain announced that those spicy big kid chicken nuggets are becoming a permanent menu item.

The white meat strips are made with a crunchy batter and come with your choice of the chain's seven dipping sauces: barbecue, Frank's RedHot buffalo, honey mustard, sweet and sour, teriyaki, buttermilk ranch, and zesty marinara. You can get your sauce and strips starting immediately. Enjoy and be thankful that there's no rush like there is at so many fast food chains that giveth and taketh away their spicy chicken goodness.