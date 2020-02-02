Jack in the Box Will Deliver Free Tacos to Anyone at All During the Super Bowl

When someone offers you free food, there's always a caveat. There are always terms and conditions, and you usually have to buy something first. Well, not this time. (Though, you're going to need some quick fingers to make it happen.)
During the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, Jack in the Box is offering a totally free order of Tiny Tacos to anyone within the delivery range of a location. There are some terms, though. You'll have to place the order through Uber Eats, and you're going to have a very limited amount of time to get that order in.
The code will be announced on Twitter during a fourth-quarter commercial break. You have until the end of the commercial break to place the order for Tiny Tacos, the chain's new bag o' dippable tacos.
That's the culmination of an entire game-long promotion from burger-slinging folks in funny hats. During every commercial break, Jack in the Box will host a giveaway on Twitter. You can win the prize packs by tweeting #JacksTinyTacos and #giveaway during the break. The company promises that there are more than 30 different prize packs and include Jack in the Box swag, merch from the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie, and more. Even if your team isn't winning the game, you can come out on top.
