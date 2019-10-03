Jack in the Box Is Giving Out Free Tacos for National Taco Day

["Pop Goes the Weasel" plays.] Oh no, that's Jack in the Box's music!
Yes, Jack in the Box is coming for you. Not in a scary Leatherface sort of way for Halloween, but in a friendly here's a couple of tacos for National Taco Day sort of way. Your favorite chain named after a terrifying children's toy is offering two free tacos in honor of the pseudo-holiday on October 4. All you have to do is sign up for the chain's e-club and make any purchase that day.
Any purchase will do the trick to get you celebrating the wonderful legacy of the taco (which may or may not also include burritos). Signing up for the e-club is simple. All you need to do is hand over an email address or cellphone number. Then you'll be rolling in tacos filled with ground beef, American cheese, shredded lettuce, and taco sauce.
That's a pretty sweet deal, but there are tons of other restaurants -- both local and national -- offering deals on tacos. For instance, Taco John's will set you up with a totally free taco through a promotion offered in its mobile app. Eat, be full of tacos, and be merry. Taco Day is here.
