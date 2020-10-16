Jack in The Box Is Giving Out Free Tiny Taco to Celebrate ‘Tiny Wins’

Life’s all about small wins: making it through the turnstile just as the train arrives, having the exact amount of cash you need in your wallet, free Jack in the Box. The latter is about to become a reality, thanks to a partnership between the fast food chain and Postmates.

The deal gets you a free order of Jack in the Box's Tiny Tacos. All you have to do is pop into the Postmates app and answer one Tiny Taco question, then wait for a notification that you’ve won free Tiny Tacos with any purchase through the app. Order up whatever you want and Jack in the Box will throw some Tiny Tacos in free. The deal is good though October 18.

The wins don’t stop there, though. If you share your “tiny wins” with Jack in the Box and Postmates on social media you could win free Tiny Tacos for a year. All you have to do is share your exciting news along with the hashtag #TinyWins to be entered.

Small wins are some of the best wins. They’re unexpected and hit just when you need them, kind of like a free order of Tiny Tacos.

h/tChew Boom