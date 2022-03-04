Jack in the Box's Fish Sandwich Is Back & It's Bigger Than the Rest

Spring is here! And that means it’s the Lenten season, which also means fast food joints are rolling out the seafood options. This spring, Jack in the Box is bringing back two fan-favorite fish sandwiches.

The West Coast fast food brand’s Fish Sandwich features crispy-fried fish filets served with lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted bakery bun. If you’re looking for a more filling option, Jack in the Box is also offering its Deluxe Fish Sandwich. The extra thick sandwich features two crispy-fried fish filets stacked on top of one another with two slices of American cheese between them. The sandwich also offers lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce as toppings all between a toasted buttery bakery bun.

Although prices may vary a smidge, the Fish Sandwich is pegged for $3.99 while the Deluxe option is $5.99. Both sandwiches are available now at locations nationwide.