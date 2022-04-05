Jack in the Box Introduces New Loaded Fries

There are more new, exciting menu items available at Jack in the Box, and these options promise to satiate nearly every late-night craving you've ever had. The Sauced and Loaded Fries come in two varieties and are available for just $3.

The first of the two options is the Sauced and Loaded Triple Cheese & Bacon Fries, which are seasoned, and loaded up with a blend of cheddar, parmesan, and Monterey Jack cheese and topped with bits of hickory-smoked bacon and ranch. The second option, The Sauced and Loaded Spicy Triple Cheese fries, comes topped with spicy ranch, Jalapeños, and the same three-cheese blend.

Whether you plan to eat the fries alone or add the fries to an order of Tiny Tacos, these rich and flavorful loaded fries are worth checking out on your next trip to the chain. You'll want to move fast, though. These menu items aren't permanent additions, so they are only available for a limited time.

Head to Jack in the Box's website to find the location nearest to you.