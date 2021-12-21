Jack in the Box Is Releasing 2 Even Spicier Chicken Sandwiches

If you thought the competition to be the best fast food chicken sandwich was winding down, you'd be wrong. Even though few have come close to toppling Popeyes' record-breaking sandwich, nearly a year to the date since Jack in the Box threw its hat in the ring with two all-new chicken sandwiches, the west coast burger slinger is releasing two even spicier versions of its Cluck Sandwich.

On December 13, the fast food joint—known for its eclectic menu of burgers, tacos, and curly fries—introduced its Spicy Cluck Sandwich and Blazin' Cluck Sandwich nationwide.

The Spicy Cluck features spicy fried chicken, Jack's Good Good Sauce, and pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun, while the Blazin' Cluck turns up the heat with a spicier version of Jack's Good Good Sauce, and the same crispy chicken, pickles, and brioche bun.

Both sandwiches are available for around $5.79 each, though prices may vary from location to location. Of course, if you really want to up the ante, Jack in the Box has a Deluxe upgrade with Swiss-style cheese, onion rings, and bacon strips tossed on top for $7.79 total.

Through December 24, Jack in the Box is also offering major freebies and discounts for its rewards members. Get cheap eats, a free Chocolate Shake, double points, and even 20% off your entire order.