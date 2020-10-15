Jack in the Box Is Launching Its First Plant-Based Sandwich, the Unchicken Sandwich
Jack in the Box is joining the plant-based trend.
We're well beyond there being just a couple of fast food chains with plant-based sandwich offerings. Though, most of the menu items you'll find are Beyond Burgers or Impossible Burgers. Jack in the Box, however, is going in a different direction with its first-ever plant-based sandwich.
On October 15, Jack in the Box is adding the Unchicken Sandwich to the menu. It's a plant-based chicken sandwich, as you probably guessed from its on-the-nose name. The chain under the pointy yellow hat is not trying to reinvent the wheel with its first plant-based offering, but instead crafting a classic chicken sandwich, less the chicken.
The sandwich features a plant-based chicken substitute from Raised and Rooted, which you may know from its non-chicken nuggets at the grocery store. The announcement says the filet has a little spice in the breading and is stacked with lettuce, tomato, and mayo under a split-top bun.
Unfortunately, you're only going to find the sandwich in Reno, Nevada, and Monterey, California for the time being. The announcement doesn't say what the company's plan is for expanding availability, but with plant-based offerings sticking to menus at other chains, it wouldn't be surprising to see the sandwich find its way onto other menus across the country before too long.
