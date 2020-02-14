Jack in the Box Is Giving Out Free Cakes and Shakes Today for Valentine's Day

If you really want to be sweet this Valentine's Day, take your date to Jack in the Box for dessert. The fast food chain is offering deals for cakes, shakes, and churros for the romantic occasion. And everything tastes even better when it's free.
From February 14 through February 16, you can get a free Chocolate Overload Cake, Cheesecake, or five-piece Mini Churros with any purchase through the Jack in the Box mobile app. Perhaps you can split a bucket of mini tacos and share churros for dessert, or get both cakes if you have a particularly sweet tooth. But that's not the only deal available.
Jack in the Box is also offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal on Shakes if you're subscribed to its e-club (if you're not, you can easily register here). Maybe you're a vanilla person while your partner prefers chocolate; with this deal, you can get both for the price of one.
The best part of these deals is that you can use all three app offers -- just not in the same transaction. So if you really want every free dessert you can possibly snag, feel free to hit up your local Jack in the Box all weekend long. Unless you're headed to Olive Garden for a breadstick bouquet, or chomping on an arrangement of pickles, who really needs other, fancier Valentine's Day plans?
