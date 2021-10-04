Jack in the Box’s Monster Tacos Are Back & You Can Get 2 for $3

Jack in the Box brought back its massive Monster Tacos for the first time in 13 years to celebrate National Taco Day. The San Diego-based fast food joint, touted for its late-night eats, is reintroducing the menu item, which is a larger-scale version of its original taco, featuring shredded lettuce, ground beef, two slices of American cheese, and taco sauce in a classic crunchy shell.

The chain has also found a way to include fans in the celebration with its Trick or Feast Halloween fest.

"As a burger brand known best for its tacos, we wanted to give our fans what they've been asking us for," CMO Ryan Ostrom said in a press release. "Because they were such a huge part of why we brought this product back, we knew we had to give them an opportunity to play a major role in the return and to truly be part of the experience. Plus, since Halloween is Jack Box's favorite holiday, we knew we had to do it the right way and scare them just a little."