Jack in the Box’s Monster Tacos Are Back & You Can Get 2 for $3
After 13 years away, the massive tacos are here to fulfill your cravings.
Jack in the Box brought back its massive Monster Tacos for the first time in 13 years to celebrate National Taco Day. The San Diego-based fast food joint, touted for its late-night eats, is reintroducing the menu item, which is a larger-scale version of its original taco, featuring shredded lettuce, ground beef, two slices of American cheese, and taco sauce in a classic crunchy shell.
The chain has also found a way to include fans in the celebration with its Trick or Feast Halloween fest.
"As a burger brand known best for its tacos, we wanted to give our fans what they've been asking us for," CMO Ryan Ostrom said in a press release. "Because they were such a huge part of why we brought this product back, we knew we had to give them an opportunity to play a major role in the return and to truly be part of the experience. Plus, since Halloween is Jack Box's favorite holiday, we knew we had to do it the right way and scare them just a little."
These oversized meat boats are available for just $3 with any purchase. Snag them in stores, via delivery, or through the Box mobile app, and start piling on those rewards while you're at it.
"Jack in the Box is known for its late night category ownership and with Halloween right around the corner, we wanted to bring the Monster Tacos back in a spooky way that felt authentic to the brand," Ostrom added in the release. "We're excited to say the Monster Tacos are back for a limited time and we look forward to seeing our guests enjoying them at our restaurants."