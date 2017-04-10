This Couple Quit Their Jobs to Make Bank Instagramming the World

It may sound like a Disney-fueled love dream, but this couple managed to make it a reality. Jack Morris, 26, and Lauren Bullen, 24, are two travel bloggers who met a little over a year ago, and now they make a six-figure combined yearly income gallivanting across the world, making out, and documenting their travels on Instagram.
According to a Q&A published on his website, before Morris started traveling, he made money cleaning carpets for 5 years. He and Bullen moved into a house in Bali, Indonesia, together in October 2016, and he intends to marry her if she says yes.
So far the couple has visited 20 countries together, celebrated an anniversary underneath a waterfall in Bali, and can reportedly make as much $9,000 per sponsored Instagram post.
