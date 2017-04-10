News

This Couple Quit Their Jobs to Make Bank Instagramming the World

Published On 04/10/2017
It may sound like a Disney-fueled love dream, but this couple managed to make it a reality. Jack Morris, 26, and Lauren Bullen, 24, are two travel bloggers who met a little over a year ago, and now they make a six-figure combined yearly income gallivanting across the world, making out, and documenting their travels on Instagram.

According to a Q&A published on his website, before Morris started traveling, he made money cleaning carpets for 5 years. He and Bullen moved into a house in Bali, Indonesia, together in October 2016, and he intends to marry her if she says yes.

So far the couple has visited 20 countries together, celebrated an anniversary underneath a waterfall in Bali, and can reportedly make as much $9,000 per sponsored Instagram post.

Scroll below and follow Do You Travel on Instagram for some jaw-dropping photos and read the full Q&A with Morris to learn more about their experiences.

When in Rome.. 🍕🇮🇹

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

A quiet spot in the desert with my favourite girl ☽

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

b a l i 𖢻 v i b e s

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

Never been so happy ☘︎

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

Breakfast views at @charisma_suites - Santorini 🍒

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

One last gelato in Italy 🍦 next stop Paris! ✈︎

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

Spent my morning up in the Spanish hills ☀︎🇪🇸

A post shared by JACK MORRIS (@doyoutravel)

h/t Travel + Leisure

 
Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist. Follow him @e_vb_.

