Thousands Are Watching This Crazy Boring Live Feed From Jackson Hole and No One Knows Why

There it is. Seriously, what the hell is going on?

As best as can be understood at this point, it started to garner attention when a user posted a link to the live stream on 4Chan and said they'd be traveling to Jackson Hole to do something in front of the camera. From there it moved to Reddit.

It gained enough popularity that it hit YouTube's recommended videos, making it into their recommendation engine based on the number of people watching and how long they were watching.

The comments section is filled with activity, flying by so fast that it's hard to keep up with the live commentary on... nothing much. "Flashing light = stop sign," says one commenter. "The arch is trying to talk to us," says another. "RED LIGHT," says yet another.