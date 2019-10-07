Jägermeister Has Collaborated With a Craft Brewery to Make an Arrogant Bastard Ale

Collaborative beers are pretty well-trod ground for breweries. However, those collabs are usually two breweries making something new together. Increasingly, though, we've seen a lot of breweries teaming up with companies that aren't breweries. Just to name a few recent ones there have been breweries collaborating with Hershey's and Yuengling, Sheetz and Evil Genius, Dunkin' and Harpoon, La Colombe and MillerCoors, High Brew and New Belgium, Game of Thrones and Ommegang (which has been going for quite a while), and a host of sports teams.
Add Jägermeister to the list. It has teamed up with Stone Brewing's Arrogant Consortia for Jägermeister Arrogant Bastard Ale. The liquor company is calling this its "first-ever liquid partnership" in the US. The result is a Berlin-brewed American strong ale with "a variety" of the 56 herbs, roots, fruits, and spices that give Jäger its distinctive flavor.
Viral Granny Rips Shots With Grandson, Gives Relationship Advice
"These two fiercely independent forces come together; it is such a unique and iconic result," Stone Brewing and Arrogant Consortia co-founder Greg Koch said in a video announcement.
The beer will get a limited release of just 20,000 750ml bottles through Arrogant's usual distribution channels. The 8.5% ABV beer is available now for somewhere around $18-22 a bottle. If you're seen drinking it, no one will be able to accuse you of enjoying beers without a little aggression baked into the equation.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.