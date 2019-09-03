Jägermeister Is Unleashing Cold Brew Coffee & Breakfast Will Never Be the Same

We've been saying it's the summer of hard seltzer, but it's also the summer of companies trying to revive the vibe of old school Four Loko. PBR launched a hard coffee and Four Loko announced it was making a very strong hard seltzer. So, if you're looking for a little extra oomph in a drink, it's boom times.
Add to the list an announcement on Tuesday that Jägermeister is launching something new and unexpected: Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee. Yes, this is real life. PBR's hard coffee, which is actually pretty good, may not have any of the flavor of the original, but that's not the case here. The new drink still has "Jägermeister's 56 herbs, blossoms, roots, and fruits," according to the announcement. But it's also got Arabica coffee and cacao.
Despite the cold brew element, it's probably not about to become a breakfast favorite. It carries a 33% ABV and is "geared toward shot lovers." The company recommends you serve it as an "ice-cold shot."
"Combining Jägermeister with coffee has been a fan favorite for years, so we wanted to perfect that experience for our consumers and create a product where those flavors were perfectly balanced," Jack Carson, director of innovation at Mast-Jägermeister US, said in a statement.
It's not hitting shelves in the US and UK until January 2020, so it'll be a little bit before you can wake yourself with a shot of Jäger and coffee, unless you make your own concoction at home, of course.
