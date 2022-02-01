Wake Up with Jäger with These New Jägermeister-Infused Coffee Beans

It is not groundbreaking to suggest that coffee is a nice addition to many cocktails. Espresso martinis, Irish coffee, Baileys and coffee. There are even some pretty solid coffee-infused liquors and liqueurs that you can find like Patrón XO Cafe or Jameson Cold Brew.

Jägermeister also has a Cold Brew Coffee bottle, so its latest collaboration isn't entirely out of left field. The booze brand is bringing the flavor of alcohol—sans actual alcohol—to your morning cup of coffee with the Chicago-based roaster Dark Matter Coffee. They're releasing Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee-infused coffee beans and a Jäger-infused chocolate bar, both of which will be available starting February 4.

Dark Matter has infused a batch of Guatemalan coffee beans with Jägermeister Cold Brew Coffee. The roaster says the brew's profile includes a blend of coffee, liquor, and "a hint of chocolate." At a minimum, it'll be a unique cup that ought to perk you out of your morning fog.

The beans will be available at Chicago-area Dark Matter locations, as well as the Dark Matter website for mail order. Even if you don't want to wake up to Jäger in your cup, it might make an interesting ingredient for your next coffee-flavored cocktail.