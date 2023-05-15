Travel Warnings Were Just Reissued for These 2 Popular Destinations

If you're planning your next trip abroad, you might want to keep an eye out for the various travel advisories that the US government regularly puts out, as they may contain important information regarding your destination and potential areas to avoid.

Among these, the US Department of State just reissued travel warnings to both Jamaica and Colombia, updating them respectively with detailed information on what areas of the country are currently high-risk and why. As we previously explained, each advisory is labeled with a different danger degree assessed by the department. Level 1 is the lowest degree, and it is described as "exercise normal precautions." Level 2 warns travelers to "exercise increased precautions," while Level 3 and 4 are the highest ones, and they respectively tell travelers to "reconsider travel" and "do not travel" to that area. For more information and to check out a full list of active travel advisories, you can visit the Department of State's website.

Travelers looking to visit either Jamaica and Colombia in the near future should make sure to review the advisories before they book their trip. To help you navigate the new details, we put together a brief summary for both countries—you can check them out below.

American citizens are currently being encouraged to reconsider travel to Jamaica due to crime. According to the advisory, "violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common. Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts."

Due to increased risk, US government personnel are prohibited from traveling in many areas. You can read the full list right here.

The advisory points out that police response is often not effective to serious criminal incidents, and bureaucratic procedures revolving around deaths and crimes are lengthy and cumbersome for foreigners. "When arrests are made, cases are infrequently prosecuted to a conclusive sentence," reads the warning. "Families of US citizens killed in accidents or homicides frequently wait a year or more for final death certificates to be issued by Jamaican authorities." Additionally, the advisory notes that emergency services and hospital care may vary from US standards.

For more information, you can read the complete advisory right here.

The US Department of State is advising American citizens to reconsider travel to Colombia due to crime and terrorism. Additionally, visitors should exercise increased caution due to both civil unrest and kidnapping risk.

According to the advisory, "violent crime, such as homicide, assault, and armed robbery, is widespread. Organized criminal activities, such as extortion, robbery, and kidnapping, are common in some areas."

Some areas in Colombia are also being flagged as increased risk zones. The department has currently placed its highest "Do Not Travel" advisories on the following areas:

Arauca, Cauca (excluding Popayán), and Norte de Santander departments due to crime and terrorism.

The Colombia-Venezuela border region due to crime, kidnapping, and risk of detention when crossing into Venezuela from Colombia.

US government employees are also being told to adhere to important restrictions:

US government employees are not permitted to travel by road between most major cities.

Colombia's land border areas are off-limits to US government personnel unless specifically authorized.

US government employees may not use motorcycles.

US government employees may not hail street taxis or use public buses.



For more information, you can read the complete advisory right here.