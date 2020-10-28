Jamaica Will Now Charge You a Health Insurance Fee When You Visit

There was already a lot to consider when planning a vacation pre-COVID, but now you've got a whole host of new logistics—including additional expenses. Jamaica is set to charge travelers a mandatory $40 insurance fee. And while you'll have to budget in for the extra bucks, it'll cover up to $100,000 in medical emergencies.

Beginning in November, all travelers will have to cough up the cash as a "public-private" insurance that will cover both illnesses (coronavirus included) and natural disasters for case management, transport logistics, field rescue, evacuation, and repatriation up to $50,000 on the island or $100,000 if you're traveling, Travel & Leisure reports.

The program is set to debut Monday in partnership with the Global Tourism Resilience Crisis Management Centre and two travel health insurance firms. The coverage extends across your entire trip should any medical emergencies arise.

"Jamaica Cares delivers an unmet need in the travel industry by providing primary medical coverage and medical evacuation services," Co-chairman for the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre Hon. Edmund Bartlett said in a statement, T&L reports. "The traveler knows they’re protected, and they know other travelers are, too. That’s what’s needed to give confidence to travelers when they are ready to travel."

The country officially reopened to tourists on June 15, but with plenty of precautions—temperature checks, negative COVID-19 test results, and a completed Travel Authorization application.