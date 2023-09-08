Jamaica's New Online Entry Form Is Attracting Scammers

Starting September 1, Jamaica began requiring guests and residents entering the country to fill out a simple customs form before arrival. The form can be filled out on paper or via a new online option called the Electronic C5. The online option can be filled out for free at EnterJamaica.com.

"We're trying to move away from paper and make the arrival process much more seamless," Oral Chambers, business development manager for the Jamaica Tourist Board, said in a statement to Travel Pulse. "You can do that as soon as you get your flights. As soon as the flights are booked. It'll only take 10 minutes of your life and it makes your arrival process much smoother.”

Unfortunately, with the introduction of a new, easier way to get through customs comes the inevitability of people trying to take advantage of the situation. According to The Gleaner, some people have been tricked into paying $35 fees to submit the form. This is a scam, as there are no costs associated with submitting the Electronic C5.

"We're really having some challenges that I need to mention. As soon as it went online individuals are hacking into the system and selling the service. It works, but it's not part of what we're offering. The service is entirely free. It's to provide better-quality service to our citizens and to ensure that our visitors have a smooth transfer through our airports and have a good experience at the airport," Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang said in a statement to the press.

To avoid any of this, if you are planning on traveling to Jamaica, you should only use the EnterJamaica.com website to fill out the C5—if you do encounter a request for a fee, you should not put in any payment details.