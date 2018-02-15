Jamaican Bobsled Coach Threatens to Take Team's Sled After Quitting Mid-Olympics

The Jamaican women's bobsled team has had to overcome a lot before they even get to their training runs.
Sandra Kiriasis, the team's German coach and a former Olympic champion, quit in the middle of the Olympics. Carrie Russell and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian are the nation's first-ever female Olympic bobsledders, but their debut is now threatened.
It's not just the lack of a coach that is the issue. Kiriasis has threatened to take the team's sled, according to a BBC report. She alleges that she paid for the sled and is legally responsible for it.
The coach quit Wednesday and announced her resignation on Facebook. She claims the Jamaica Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (JBSF) changed her position "out of the blue" from being a driver coach to a track and performance analyst.
"Without giving any reasons I was told out of the blue that with immediate effect I should work only as a track and performance analyst, would have to leave the Olympic village, would lose my accreditation as part of the Jamaican team and was not supposed to have any more contact with the athletes," she wrote.
"Fact is that I have not abandoned the team but have chosen not to continue due to the unacceptable conditions offered by the federation without any explanation and which would have forced me to sacrifice my reputation and my professionalism." She has also said the athletes "don't understand why this has happened as they have no problem with me."
The first mention of the situation from the JBSF was on Twitter, thanking the former coach for her contributions to the team.
The tone changed significantly when JBSF president Christian Stokes told Reuters, "The lady was a hugely destructive force on the team."
He continued, "Now that she is off the team, synergy is much better, tension is down and athletes are now able to focus in a much healthier environment."
The women's bobsled training runs begin Saturday with the first heats coming on Tuesday. Coach Dudley "Tal" Stokes, who was a member of the men's bobsled team in 1988, which inspired the movie Cool Runnings, told Omnisport the team will compete.
A representative of the team confirmed to Thrillist on Thursday that the team is in possession of the sled.
