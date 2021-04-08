Jamba Just Added 3 New Meals to Its Breakfast Menu

If you're like me, you'll forever associate Jamba (née Jamba Juice) with its life-changing Sourdough Parmesan Pretzels. They were the best morning pick-me-ups and walking through the high school halls with one in hand gave you instant popularity.

Now, we're entering a new era of Jamba breakfasts, one that's heartier, more elaborate, and perhaps even... better. The smoothie chain just announced three new breakfast items that cater to both meat eaters and vegetarians. The updated roster of morning eats includes a Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Handwich, an Impossible Handwich, and a Spring Veggie Bake.

The Classic Sausage, Egg & Cheese Handwich is pretty self-explanatory, containing pork sausage, egg, and melted white Cheddar cheese between toasted sprouted grain buns. It's made to fit in one hand, hence the name, so you can eat on the go.

The Impossible Handwich is a simpler, vegetarian version of the Sausage, Egg & Cheese with only an Impossible sausage patty and melted white Cheddar cheese layered between toasted sprouted grain buns.

The Spring Veggie Egg Bake falls somewhere between a frittata and a sous vide egg bite. It's a round egg dish with red bell peppers, spring leeks, and artichoke hearts baked in to create a light but hearty snack.

If you haven't been to Jamba in a minute, there's a lot to catch up on. The company also debuted a fruity Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie recently as part of its spring lineup.