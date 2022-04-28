Jamba Juice Is Giving Away $10,000 Worth of Jamba Juice

Jamba Juice is giving out thousands of dollars worth of prizes, and to be eligible to win, all you need to do is become a Jamba Rewards member and follow a few simple steps. Until May 31, Jamba will be giving rewards members a medium $5 Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie. Once you redeem the offer, you are automatically entered into the giveaway.

So what do you have an opportunity to win? Jamba is giving out 100 Jamba Spring Passes. Each pass is valued at $100, and winners can spend the money however they want. That's definitely enough money to help you get smoothies to last the entire summer.

"This spring at Jamba, we're celebrating our loyal guests with more of what they love—and that includes giving our fans the chance to enjoy Jamba on us when they sip on the Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie this season," said Vice President of Marketing at Jamba Danielle Fisher in a press release.

The Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie is already a reward for some people—the fan-favorite drink is back for a limited time. It is made up of lemonade, strawberries, a mixed berry juice blend, fat-free vanilla frozen yogurt, raspberry sherbert, peaches, and blue spirulina for those unfamiliar.

The cherry on top of this all? By becoming a Jamba Rewards member, you'll also get unlimited free delivery on orders placed through the app or website. So to recap, that's a chance to win $100, a $5 Electric Berry Lemonade smoothie, and free delivery. This might be the club to join for anyone looking to consume a ton of Jamba Juice this summer.